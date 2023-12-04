Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be shown during i The Game Awards 2023 with the story trailerwhich will shed light on the characters and plot of this new adventure belonging to the famous Ubisoft series.

Releasing on January 18, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will focus on highly spectacular action gameplayin two and a half dimensions, once again reinventing the world originally created by Jordan Mechner in 1989.