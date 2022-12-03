Geoff Keighley has announced an internal investigation into some user votes of the The Game Awards 2022in the “Player’s Voice” category, obtained through bots and via corruption. The accusation is actually much more detailed and points the finger at miHoYo, the Genshin Impact studio, which would have promised its users the game currency to get the votes it needs.

As of this writing, Sonic Frontiers is ahead of Genshin Impact in audience votes. The former has 17% of the permits, while the latter has 15%. Paradoxically, the two are above Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok, the most accredited games for winning the GOTY. Closing the row are Sifu and Horizon Forbidden West, who must have impressed audiences the least.

Someone immediately asked Geoff Keighley to account for the apparently rigged votes, obtaining in response from the TGA patron the guarantee that an internal investigation will be carried out to understand what is happening. However, Keighley himself is doubtful about what happened: “I don’t know if it’s about bots. I think the fanbases have taken action to support the game, or that it’s a game promoted for the fanbase nomination.”

Keighley went on to explain that these issues are why fan votes matter less in major categories, i.e. because they would be too influenced by companies’ campaigns or fanbases. Basically the biggest and most active fanbase would always win the game they want.