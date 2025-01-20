The Galician Hunting Federation and the Galician government have evaluated ways of collaboration for the management of wolves and wild boars, in a meeting chaired by the head of Environment and Climate Change, Ángeles Vázquez. In it, the autonomous Administration reports, they have agreed on the need for the communities to be able to carry out specific control actions about Canis Lupus.

The meeting was attended by the president of the Galician Hunting Federation, Luis Eusebio Fidalgo, and other representatives of the entity to evaluate possible avenues of collaboration for species management. of wildlife such as wolves and wild boars.

After the meeting, and regarding what was discussed, the Xunta affirms that they agreed to classify the inclusion of the wolf as “a mistake.” in the List of wild species under special protection regime (Lesrpe) by the central Government, as well as the need for the regions to be able to carry out specific control actions on the wolf.

Regarding the wild boar, he pointed out that in the hunting season 2023-2024 The number of wild boar captures in the entire Galician community was 18,283, in line with previous years, and the damaged area was around 2,800 hectares.

The representatives of the Federation, for their part, took the opportunity to present the current situation of the hunting sector in Galicia, as well as some of their demands in order to guarantee the future and the generational change of the group.