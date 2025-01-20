Kylian Mbappé He put all the Santiago Bernabéu fans in his pocket in the match against UD Las Palmas last Sunday, but not only because of his attitude and his double, but also because the Frenchman started the duel with a nice detail with a child that He reached the heart of the meringues.

The gesture was captured by Dazn’s cameras and was broadcast on the program Super8, in which the details of the matches that ‘escape’ from the broadcast cameras are always shown.

Specifically, it happened when the players went out to the field, when Mbappé detected that the boy accompanying him was suffering from the cold of the Spanish capital in his uniform. It was then that, in a gesture of affection, He took off his own jacket to shelter the young man.

After the detail, Kylian greeted the UD Las Palmas players, the team against which The whites would manage to come back thanks to the Frenchman’s drive.