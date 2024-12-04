Bicentennial Park was the perfect setting for Mercedes-Benz Mexicoan event that combined innovation, design and a tribute to the legacy of the German firm’s most iconic off-road vehicle. The autumn night was highlighted by the launch of the first all-electric G-Classwhich promises to revolutionize the market with its different characteristics of autonomy, sustainability and performance, all of which are impressive.

The arrival of the attendees on the red carpet marked the beginning of an evening full of memorable moments. Guaita Blue and Miguel Rodarteamong several other special guests, enjoyed the sophisticated design of the space, curated by Alfayatewhile tasting the exclusive drinks courtesy of Blue Classwhich added a touch of class.

The climax of the night came with the presentation of Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology EDITION ONEand above all the G-Turna maneuver that allows it to rotate 360° on its own axis, which left all attendees speechless. Stefan AlbrechtCEO of Mercedes-Benz Mexico and Latin Americahighlighted that this vehicle combines outstanding performance with an iconic design: “This model redefines what an all-terrain vehicle can achieve, both in performance and sustainability.”

The event shined with the surprise performance of Tuxedothe disco-funk duo formed by Mayer Hawthorne and Jake Onewho set the pace for a great night. To close, a DJ set from the Gutierrez Brothers kept the energy high and turned the dance floor into the most vibrant place in town.