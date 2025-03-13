The Paris-Niza is crooked for Jonas Vingegaard. The double winner of the Tour offers a discouraging image to the conclusion of the fifth stage, a chain of seven dimensions by the center of France. He is a cold of cold, shows a cut on the lip … After a fall, it hurts one arm, has a face of concern, has lost thirty seconds to the winner, Lenny Martínez, and the yellow jersey of the general classification.

Bad business for the Danish after a bitter session on Wednesday, when he attacked in a hard end and was intercepted by Joao Almeida, one of Tadej Pogacar’s gregarious in the Tour.

The yellow jersey of the Paris-Niza seemed especially affected by the icy climatology, a custom in this race in its transit through the interior of France.

Vingegaard lived a fall towards the middle of the stage, in the descent of the Treves Cote, and as a consequence he played the rest of the stage with a lip cut and a blow to the face. He had to be treated in the race from the medical car.

And everything was broken for the Nordic. He transmitted bad sensations in the dimensions to the goal, and in the final stretch, the Notre-Dame-De-Sciez wall, 1.7 km to 11.1% of average unevenness and with ramps of 18%. There he attacked his partner in the visma, Matteo Jorgenson, and took his wheel to Lenny Martínez.

The little French climber accelerated against the American, new leader, to score the triumph. But the news was the delay of Jonas Vingegaard, who now gives up 22 seconds in the general against Jorgenson. And with a bad face.