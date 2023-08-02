An exciting friendly match is coming up when Chelsea take on BVB. Those of Stamford Bridge have high expectations in this new season after all the money they have invested in the incorporation of new signings such as Nico Jackson or Nkunku. Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:
In which stadium is Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea played?
City: Chicago, USA
Stadium: Soldier Field
Date: Thursday, August 3
Schedule: 02:30 in Spain, 09:30 in Argentina and 06:30 in Mexico
How can you watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea on television in Spain?
Television channel: –
How can you watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
newcastle
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
wrexham
|
5-0V
|
Friendly
|
Brighton
|
4-3V
|
Friendly
|
newcastle
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
fulham
|
2-0V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Westphalian Rhynern
|
0-7V
|
Friendly
|
Oberhausen
|
2-3V
|
Friendly
|
Rot-Weiss Erfurt
|
1-2V
|
Friendly
|
San Diego Loyal
|
0-6V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester Utd
|
3-2V
|
Friendly
For Borussia Dortmund, the injured players are: Mateu Morey, who suffers a muscle injury that will keep him off the pitch until September, and Gio Reyna, who suffers from leg ailments.
For Chelsea, the list is somewhat longer. Neither Reece James nor Badiashile nor Armando Broja will be available. They are joined by Wesley Fofana who has torn his cruciate ligament again.
Chelsea: Kepa, Chilwell, Colwill, Silva, James, Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Jackson, Sterling, Mudryk and Nkunku
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Sule, Bensebaini; Ozcan, Reus, Julian Brandt; Duranville, Haller, Samuel Bamba
BVB 2-2 Chelsea
