Toyota will begin assembling batteries in Europe for use in its new C-HR plug-in hybrid vehicle. / TOYOTA

Toyota Motor Europe announced its commitment to achieve full carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. Building on last year’s commitment to achieve 100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicles in the EU, UK and EFTA in 2035, Matt Harrison, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, summed up the company’s strategy: “Broadly speaking, there are two priority areas: the first is carbon neutrality and how we intend to achieve it in our different areas of activity; and the second, as we transition from a manufacturing and sales company to a mobility service provider, is the future of mobility.”

Marvin Cooke, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing at Toyota Motor Europe, explained the company’s goal of making all its European manufacturing plants carbon neutral by 2030. In this sense, the company’s strategy has different facets, such as minimizing energy consumption as much as possible, switch to green energy and implement numerous kaizen innovations to reduce CO2 or eliminate it completely.

The brand offered some practical considerations of the science behind Toyota’s global decarbonization strategy, which uses multiple technologies to maximize carbon reduction and optimize the use of scarce resources. Toyota’s multi-technology approach recognizes the complementary benefits of battery-powered and hydrogen-powered vehicles in achieving emission-free mobility. Given the scarcity and high cost of battery-making materials and the lack of infrastructure, it is best to use a mix of battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid electric vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions over the 10- next 15 years.

Toyota’s global strategy is closely tied to meeting the diverse needs of its European customers, with an offering that spans hybrid electric and plug-in hybrids, and battery electric and fuel cell electric.