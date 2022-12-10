The rebels: “We guarantee the vote for the majority’s measures”

The Lombard Regional Councilors Roberto Mura, Federico Lena and Antonello Formenti have decided to form the Northern Committee group, since after last Saturday’s meeting in Giovenzano they rediscovered the feeling that had prompted them to join the Northern League and which unfortunately for some time it has now been lost in the Salvini Premier League: Autonomy, protection of the interests of the North and enhancement of the territory. This is what the three Pirellone councilors report, who left the Salvini group yesterday as premier, sanctioned with expulsion. “Yesterday the Councilors met with the President for life of the Northern League Umberto Bossi and after having discussed for a long time they agreed that the right path to follow is the project of the Northern Committee”, they explain. They also specified that “it will be their will to guarantee the favorable vote on the budget measures that will arrive in the Chamber of the Regional Council in the next few days, in support of President Attilio Fontana and the majority of the centre-right”.

Salvini: “I confirm expulsions, they are not a bad sign”

The expulsion of three regional councilors of the League in LOMBARDY? “They are absolutely not a bad sign.” This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, on a visit to the Metro C construction site in Rome. “Whoever chooses to leave a movement is free to do so, but he makes a choice”, adds the leader of the Carroccio.

