Dubai (WAM)

A number of specialists participating in the second edition of the Future Innovation Summit in Dubai stressed the importance of innovation to advance sustainable solutions in the face of urgent current and future challenges.

They emphasized the positive relationship between innovation and the future performance of future generations in all fields, in addition to the necessity of enabling and employing those capabilities in developing effective future knowledge and skills in facing these challenges.

Adnan Al Nourani, founder of the Future Innovation Summit, said that the march continues thanks to the directives of the wise leadership in the areas of creativity and innovation, adding that the second edition of the Future Innovation Summit is to encourage and support the innovations of Emiratis in universities and their enthusiasm and passion for success and creativity.

Al Nourani added that the summit aims mainly to shed light on the creativity of Emirati youth and introduce them to international companies, especially in the fields of space, sustainability and “Metaverse”, stressing that the country is moving at a steady pace in the field of space, especially with the sending of the Hope Probe and other global space projects that are working. It is the state.

The founder of the Future Innovation Summit said that the relevant ministries in the country provided the necessary support, led by the Ministry of Education, along with the Dubai Future Centers, Mohammed bin Rashid Space, the Emirates Space Agency, and international companies, most notably Google, NASA, LinkedIn and the United Nations, stressing the need to highlight these knowledge forums. To support Arab youth, especially Emiratis, support the education and health sectors, and encourage university youth to look at future curricula.

Dr. Samira Al Mulla, Director of the Certificate Equivalency Department at the Ministry of Education, explained that the Ministry pays great attention to the issue of innovation by arming teachers and students with the skills necessary to keep pace with innovation in all fields, and qualifying it directly in the labor market, whether it is in the health sector, the economy or other different sectors.