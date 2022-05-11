Havana (WAM)

Badr Abdullah Saeed Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba and State Representative to the Association of Caribbean States, met with His Excellency Rodolfo Sabong, Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States. During the meeting, he stressed that relations between the UAE, the countries of the Caribbean and regional organizations are in continuous progress, noting that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, cooperation and coordination continued at a growing pace.

He touched on a number of joint projects between the UAE and the countries and organizations of the Association of Caribbean States, including renewable energy projects that have been completed through the UAE Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, and through the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, in addition to The seminar, which was organized with the Association of Member States, and DP World, through which best practices and lessons learned in the transport and marine services sector were explained.

For his part, His Excellency Sabong praised the efforts of the UAE at the global and regional levels in the Caribbean, and its focus on partnerships that serve the priorities of societies, especially in the areas of sustainability, renewable energy and development projects. His Excellency invited the UAE to participate in the cooperation conference to be held by the Association in November of this year. He also thanked the UAE for hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, and expressed his happiness with the high level of organization and the great achievements that have benefited all participants. The meeting was attended by directors of departments in the Association of Caribbean States, ambassadors of member states and observers in the Association, as well as a number of officials and specialists.