The funny memes of the Real Madrid win against Liverpool by Luis Díaz

Liverpool FC went from leading by two goals to suffering a comeback that finished 5-2 with Real Madrid the undisputed winner of the first leg in the Champions League round of 16.

The Spaniard’s defeat of Luis Díaz’s club left fans of the British team upset, who had to see their team defeated at home.

In addition to the criticism that rained down on the Liverpool coach, former soccer player Jürgen Klopp, memes also rained down on social networks, as is customary, where they mercilessly mocked the English.

These are some of the best memes that Internet users made at the end of the day.

Now it remains to be seen what happens in the first leg, which will be played in the traditional stadium of the Merengue team, the Santiago Bernabéu.

