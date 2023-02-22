Avatar: The Last Airbender It is a very popular animated series, despite the fact that it was released in 2005, its community is maintained and even grows. Its success is so great that there are two productions on the horizon that respond to the call of Aang. On the one hand we have the series project in live action format of Netflixwhile on the other, the film from the original creators.

Avatar Studios is the Paramount studio that will be dedicated to making exclusive content from the Aang saga, it is assumed that the original creators will explore the different possibilities offered by the main narrative. These projects will begin by consolidating the first feature film that will be released in 2025.

Why will Avatar Studios’ first project be a feature film?

Through the official YouTube channel, Bryan Konietzko talked about the future of the franchise and how they feel about the story:

“We still believe that the world of Avatar is really creatively rich for us, we found that we had a lot of ideas to create the two shows (Avatar The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra). Wouldn’t that be great to explore? Wouldn’t it be great to do something in a different tone? Now we are going to expand the franchise in different directions at the same time.”

Source: Avatar Studios

The creator also spoke about the love he has for the series Avatar: The Last Airbendercommented the difficulties that are had when undertaking a longer project and installments, especially the limitations that these suppose.

“As great as it was to work on television, it has the characteristics that really allow you to create something. We should mention that, you’re not just in a hurry because you have to get something out. You also have to get ideas to weave together in a meaningful and satisfying way, needless to say, it’s hard to do it consistently on a schedule, on a budget.”

Source: Avatar Studios

So, because of that, the project that will reopen the franchise of Avatar: The Last Airbender it will be a movie

However, regarding the Netflix project, there is no release window yet.

Where can I watch The Last Airbender?

All three seasons are available on Netflix. It has 61 episodes, debuted in 2005.

