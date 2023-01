Marseille already held a torchlight march against the pension reform on Tuesday. / Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

Emmanuel Macron faces a day of strikes and protests against the pension reform this Thursday. The French president intends to raise the retirement age from the current 62 to 64 from 2030 with the opposition of unions, the left and the extreme right.

The eight main French centrals (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC,