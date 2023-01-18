Bergamo, first living transplant on a 5-year-old boy: his father gives him the lung

For the first time in Italy, the surgeons of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo have subjected a 5-year-old boy to a living donor transplant. About half of his right lung was donated by his father, who had already given his own marrow to the child, suffering from a serious blood disorder.

“This is a very rare case, with very few precedents in Europe,” said the Bergamo-based local health authority (Asst).

The child has been suffering from thalassemia since birth, which had already forced him to undergo surgery at another Italian hospital to receive the marrow donated by his father. However, the first transplant had not been successful and had triggered a reaction of the immune system, causing the child irreversible lung damage that had required a new operation. This time too the father came forward and agreed to undergo an unprecedented operation in Italy.

“The extreme rarity of these cases, and the technical limitations of living transplants, in the case of the lung do not make it an easily applicable therapeutic option,” Michele Colledan, director of the Organ Failure and Transplants Department, told Adnkronos. of the General Surgery Unit 3, abdominal transplants of the Pope John XXIII Asst. “For this reason, unlike what happens for other bodies, it is not usually considered an option within everyone’s reach, capable of effectively contributing to the reduction of waiting lists”.

Father and son are hospitalized for the moment with a reserved prognosis, but the doctors said they were “confident about the post-operative course, also because in this case the risk of rejection, particularly high for a cadaveric lung transplant, is very low when the immune system recognizes the new organ as its own.