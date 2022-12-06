Ibrahimovic had told Milan. At the beginning of March 2021 he would have had a commitment, without specifying which one he was. Once the secret was revealed, it was the Sanremo Festival. Special evenings, week, also considering that it was played on Wednesdays, completely sui generis. Maldini was in any case serene, trusting the undisputed and indisputable professionalism of the Swede, who would have missed a match anyway…because he was injured. After all, when it comes to top players, it is certainly not new to fulfill strange requests. In the history of the transfer market or renewals, there are many more or less absurd annotations inserted (or rejected…) in the players’ contracts.