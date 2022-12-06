Giulia De Lellis confesses to being allergic to various substances

Giulia De Lellis without filters on Instagram: the influencer has decided to share a “discomfort that she has experienced since she was a child” with her followers.

The former suitor of Men and womenin fact, she said on social media that she underwent several allergy tests: “I don’t want to impress you so I’m darkening the images but my arm was on fire full of bubbles”.

In fact, the 26-year-old has suffered from allergic reactions to various substances since she was a child, even if the situation, as stated by the influencer herself, has worsened in recent years: “Too many reactions, then they change constantly. Anyone with serious allergies will know what I’m talking about.”

“I gave up so many things I loved. Now they want to take Nutella away from me and I can’t accept it” wrote Giulia De Lellis.