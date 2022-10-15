Victory for Atlético de Madrid that allows them to dream of getting involved in the fight for the title. The rojiblancos played a good game against a difficult rival like Athletic and they are already in third place. Let’s go with the hits and misses.
defensive solidity
Today Atlético de Madrid has been an insurmountable wall for its rival, thus recovering that solidity that has always characterized them since Cholo took over the team.
Griezmann ownership
With the agreement between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, Griezmann has been able to regain his place in the starting eleven and the rojiblanco team already feels his presence in a positive way, since he scored a goal and generated a lot of danger.
Kondogbia’s work
The Central African midfielder has become one of Atlético de Madrid’s most important players, with an ability to recover balls and build plays within the reach of very few.
Back to 4-4-2
With this system, Atlético looks for the rival higher up and that has more players inside to combine. He doesn’t trust everything to the wings and shows more nerve, which has allowed him to be superior to Athletic despite playing away from home.
Lack of ball control in the final minutes
Atlético de Madrid was not able to steal possession from Athletic Club in the last part of the match, which made them suffer against a rival that tried everything to draw.
lack of success
The rojiblancos arrived in danger on several occasions but failed to materialize them. The lack of success of some players penalizes the team a lot and today it could have cost them the three points.
#successes #errors #Atlético #Madrid #Athletic #Club
Leave a Reply