Large fire in the Evin prison in Tehran, the same where the thirty-year-old Italian Alessia Piperno is being held. There was allegedly a riot of inmates affecting section 7 of the prison. At least eight people, according to media reports, were injured in the riots. Authorities report that the situation is now completely under control.

The prison facility, north of the Iranian capital, is infamous for being used by the Iranian authorities to lock up political prisoners, opponents and prisoners of conscience. Alessia Piperno was arrested in Tehran on Wednesday 28 September and taken to the Evin prison facility. Video of ‘Hands off Cain’.