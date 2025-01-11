The brother of the President of the Government, David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, hesitated this Thursday before the Badajoz judge Beatriz Biedma or he gave evasion about his position in the Provincial Council of that province, governed by the PSOE for years, a matter for which he is being investigated, together with the president of that institution, the socialist Miguel Ángel Gallardo.

1-The performing arts office

Pedro Sánchez’s only brother, younger than the head of the Executive, hesitated for a few moments before answering the simple question of what the performing arts office of the Extremaduran institution was, despite the fact that his position was that of head of it. . «Well… let’s see: I understand that it is the office that is in charge of, of… Well, I don’t know, about the performing arts», he answered in a manner as hesitant as it was tautological. After the question was refined by the magistrate, the brother of the general secretary of the PSOE responded that “it is the space where I continue with the activity that I have been carrying out since I joined the Provincial Council in 2017.” Asked where he is located, he assured that “well, I couldn’t tell you, I imagine it’s in the office where I am located now.”

2- “Absolute ignorance” about Badajoz

Sánchez admitted to having “absolute ignorance” of Badajoz capitalfor whose conservatory he presented a project, and could not remember the “general lines” of that project either. Something he explained by assuring that “regardless of the project that I presented, then reality prevails, and you have to work with what you find, to put it directly.” And he even admitted that one of the proposals that included his project, that of participating from the Badajoz Conservatory in the Mérida Theater Festival, was a mere “toast to the sun, because later there was no representation at the Mérida Festival.” .

3- The job interview

Nor did it shed much light on the personal interview they conducted with him in 2017. Pedro Sánchez’s brother said he did not remember much, nor did he remember its duration. Although he made it clear that “What I can tell you is that it was not a two-hour interview.because things are explained directly, there was a direct interaction with the people who were interviewing me.









4- An offer in 15 minutes “while drinking coffee”

Asked how he learned about the public square offered by the Badajoz Provincial Council and which he currently occupies, he explained that it was “through an internet search engine”specifically Google. It was 2017 and at that time I was looking for a job on a daily basis. He did it in the mornings, he explained in the room, in “15 minutes” and while drinking coffee.