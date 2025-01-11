Abascal tasks Garriga with strengthening Vox for a new political cycle

Vox has resumed the political course after the Christmas break, watching with satisfaction how the latest CIS survey once again favors it after having overcome a tough journey in the desert. And in Madrid’s Bambú street, headquarters of the extreme right party, they want to take advantage of this circumstance to gain momentum in the face of the long political cycle that lies ahead, convinced that the PP is going to need them to be able to govern after the next general elections for the that there are still at least two and a half years left, as long as Pedro Sánchez is not forced to bring them forward.

Abascal begins a regional tour to relaunch Vox and recover affiliates

Faced with this possibility, which they do not rule out, Vox is committed to being stronger than ever to be able to demand from the conservative party a good distribution of seats in a hypothetical Government led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The rise of the extreme right in much of Europe and the victory of Donald Trump in the United States has given them courage. As they proclaim, “it is a matter of time before common sense makes its way” and they remove “the autocrat from the governments,” in reference to Pedro Sánchez.

Abascal doesn’t want to waste time. In addition to the tour of several Spanish provinces that he himself decided to undertake at the end of September to encourage militancy, the top leader of Vox has tasked his general secretary, the Catalan Ignacio Garriga, with stimulating the party to be prepared for any eventuality. , once the open crisis after the breakup of the PP governments has been left behind and the internal renewal in all territories has been completed.

As soon as the Christmas holidays concluded, Garriga convened a meeting at the Vox headquarters with the national deputy secretaries in which the provincial presidents, the parliamentary and municipal spokespersons, and the councilors of the town councils in which they govern participated electronically. In the message that accompanied the photo that Garriga uploaded to Instagram and X, the party’s general secretary proclaimed: “Prepared to rebuild everything that the PSOE and its separatist partners have torn down. “2025 belongs to the patriots.”

Abascal’s ‘number two’ urged all Vox officials to focus on promoting and explaining the policies defended by training in the areas they represent, both in regional parliaments and in city councils, through initiatives and motions. One of the priority issues for the extreme right is what they call “immigration invasion”, which in the opinion of the extreme right fosters “insecurity” and a “brutal increase in vandalism and crime.”

Garriga also asked his officials not to lose “the pulse of the street,” where they believe they can fight against the Sánchez Government by calling for mobilizations or joining those promoted by so-called civic and social entities with similar ideologies.

The next day, on a visit to Seville, the secretary general stressed that Vox “will always be there to form the alternative of hope and not to contribute to and repeal the policies that lead to ruin and misery for the Spanish people,” highlighting that in the face of all this there is “a hopeful message from Vox”, a party based “on solid principles” under the “clear and upward leadership of the national president, Santiago Abascal.”

In this new year, Vox will continue to exercise “total and absolute opposition to the central government to denounce its corruption with the clear objective of removing Sánchez from the Moncloa so that he ends the ruin of all Spaniards and places him, once and for all, in the bench, so that he responds and pays for everything he has caused” to all citizens. The national spokesperson for the party, José Antonio Fúster, stated this week for the umpteenth time that “the objective” of the party for 2025 is “to place Pedro Sánchez in the dock”, which is why he will redouble the judicial offensive by the cases that affect his wife and his brother, as well as the ‘former number two’ of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos.

Given that they no longer govern in any of the autonomies in which they closed agreements with the PP, Vox wants to reinforce the role they play in the city councils by presenting initiatives aimed at, among other issues, “put an end to illegal registrations.” In large capitals like Barcelona or Madrid, one of their obsessions has been to reduce the Low Emission Zones to the maximum and paralyze fines. in the capital They have managed to get the Superior Court of Justice to agree with them issuing a ruling that annulled them and which the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has appealed.

Abascal’s party, however, knows that its only way to grow is through the wear and tear of the PP. That is why he is not going to leave aside that flank, denouncing that in Genoa they are “more concerned about reaching an agreement when it suits them with the PSOE” than in making a “common front” with Vox to “dismantle and put an end to Sánchez.”

“The PP will have to choose whether it wants to be on the side of Vox to build that alternative and restore hope to the Spanish people or continue embracing the PSOE as soon as it can,” said Garriga from Seville, where his party has smoothed over differences and closed with the popular ones a principle of agreement to support the municipal budgets. The pact involves subsidizing anti-abortion associations, creating an Office of Care for Pregnant Women or eliminating more than 300,000 euros in aid to groups that support immigrants. They are policies that reduce social rights and to which the PP has been giving in for months in order to remain in power in different institutions in which it depends on the extreme right.