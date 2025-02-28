ABC Cultural takes a step to improve the list of best -selling books. The supplement has trusted GFK-AN NIQ COMPANY —Prefresa referring to market studies, world leader of data and analysis to the consumer goods sector – … This weekly sampling that reflects what is the real ‘ranking’ of the ten best -selling titles in Spain, in the fields of fiction, non -fiction and child and youth. The extrapolated ‘tracking’ weekly by GFK is the best available market audit and is made from sales recorded in more than 1,300 points. Those 1,300 points of sale are collected through three channels – librerías, large surfaces and sales online’— and are considered to cover 90 percent of the market.

Heads the list, in the 1st position, ‘the assistant’ (Sum of letters), by Freida McFadden. A psychological ‘thriller, starring the Winchester home employee, a perfect family? In it 2nd position, ‘The Peninsula of the Empty Houses’ (Siruela), by David Uclés. The Spanish Civil War, in the key of a certain magical realism, served by a young writer, grandson of Republicans.

In it 3rd position, ‘those that do not sleep. Nash ‘ (Destination). Dolores Redondo, author of the famous ‘Baztan Trilogy’ returns to the novel with a story that intertwines the reopening of the case of the mysterious disappearance of a young woman with witchcraft. In it 4th position, ‘Victoria’ (Planet). With this historical novel, developed in the devastated Berlin after World War II, Paloma Sánchez-Garnica has won the 2024 Planet Award.

In it 5th position Freida McFadden attacks again with a sequel, ‘The assistant 02 ‘ (Sum of Letters), entitled ‘The Secret of Assistance’, of his previous successful ‘Thriller’ ‘The Assistant’. Raudales intrigue in the house of the Winchester. He 6th place occupies it ‘The boy who lost the war ‘ (Plaza & Janés), a powerful novel by Julia Navarro, which develops in the Soviet Russia and Spanish war and postwar period, against totalitarianism, whether they are.

In it 7th position, ‘Chesnut Springs 02’ (Contraluz), second installment of the saga of Elsie Silver, which sweeps Tiktok. Cowboys Cascarrabias and passionate romances. In it 8th positionhas entered ‘The inmate’ (Sum of letters). After his series starring the Winchester family, Freida McFadden changes the stage and takes us to a maximum security prison, whose nursing Brooke Sullivan works.

They complete the ranking, in the 9th position, ‘Faye Series 03’ (Planet), ‘Bronze dreams’, new installment of the series of Camilla Läckberg, one of the most important black novel authors in Europe. The fight without barracks and until the end of a betrayed woman. And, in him 10th positionagain Freida McFadden with ‘The assistant 03’ (Sum of letters). Under the title ‘The assistant watches you’, a new story of an addictive series.