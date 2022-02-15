For #River Castellanos continues to be a priority, although an alternative has already been worked on.

Nahuel Bustos, who is currently at Girona, is practically closed in case everything falls through for Taty. 4M for 70% of the pass.

Information shared with @emipaludi pic.twitter.com/XPkhmiAu0a

– Iván Alvarenga (@ivanalvarenga1) February 14, 2022