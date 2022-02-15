River Plate’s last big goal in this successful transfer market is Valentin Castellanos, Argentine striker from New York City, who will wait as long as possible so that he can sign to be a reinforcement.
However, coach Marcelo Gallardo and the leadership headed by Jorge Brito know well that they must look for other alternatives if the 23-year-old “9” does not prosper. so below we review the four names they have in the folder.
The main candidate if the “Taty” thing does not happen. She broke it all in Talleres and now plays for Girona in Spain. They would pay 4 million for 70% of her pass.
After an impressive 2021 in Lanús based on goals and flashes of quality, José Sand’s forward partner began to sound a few months ago in the “Millo” and now he seems to be revived. However, the “Grana” will not leave it easy.
Godoy Cruz’s striker, just 21 years old, had an excellent 2021 in the “Tomba” and appears as another alternative to reinforce the River Plate cast. He is the type of soccer player who seduces Gallardo.
While the 22-year-old striker, fast, powerful and with a goal, breaks it in Nacional de Uruguay, he is closely followed by the “Muñeco”. What will happen?
