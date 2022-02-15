Data protection Calls to Kela were directed to an individual, a couple of weeks ago Kela documents were reported drowned in the mail – “We have a big organization and mistakes happen”

Last Friday, about 30 calls made to Kela were routed to a telephone number that belongs to a private individual.

About 30 A call made to Kela was routed last Friday to a telephone number that belongs to a private individual. Coil reported on Tuesday.

According to Kela, the reason for the incident was a major disruption to its telephone service on Friday. Due to the disruption, Kela implemented a backup control system that directs customers’ contacts to the telephones of Kela’s employees. There was a phone number in the control system that was entered incorrectly.

Ilta-Sanomat according to the telephone number belonged to a woman living in Outokumpu.

Kela states in its press release that the recipient of the calls quickly notified Kela. According to Kela, the wrong phone number was removed from the backup control system as soon as Kela was notified that the calls were diverted to the wrong number.

What happened An internal report has been made to Kela and it is treated as a personal data breach in accordance with the Data Protection Regulation.

Kela also announced a degree more serious data protection issue two weeks ago, when it said that The post office had lost the package, which contained applications and documents submitted to Kela ‘s Kouvola service point. Kela filed a security breach notification with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

Read more: For example, Kela papers lost by the post office may contain income support applications – “We do not know exactly what the package contained”

Kela makes a personal data breach notification to the Data Protection Officer in cases where personal data is destroyed, lost, altered, disclosed or accessed by someone who does not have the right to process the data.

Kela made 38 such announcements last year. In 2020, 38 announcements were made and in 2019 the number was 41.

Kela’s data protection officer Raila Brummer believes that a larger number of similar cases are now appearing in Kela.

“The more the issue is known in the organization, the more cases they know how to report,” Brummer says.

According to Brummer, Kela has also increased its information on data security and data protection issues.

“Kela wants to come out openly and transparently in cases where something has gone wrong. We have a big organization, and mistakes happen, and that’s how they can be told. ”

Coil has also reported other errors at the plant in February. On Monday, Kela reported a printing disruption, due to which 25,000 paper decisions on study grants were not sent to customers.

Typically Notices of security breaches or other breaches related to information security or protection in Kela lead to, for example, a discussion with the supervisor, an update of the instructions or a change in the information systems to be more secure.

For example, in a call control error last Friday, a backup control system was used, which will be out of use by Kela during the spring. A similar typing error would not have been possible in the system that directs incoming calls to Kela under normal circumstances.