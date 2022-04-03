Jeff Passan of ESPN, reported this Sunday that the Oakland Athleticsagreed to send the pitcher Sean Mananea to the San Diego Padreswhere he will continue his career in the Major League Baseball (MLB).

The move was as follows: the Padres acquire Mananea, and Aaron Holiday, a minor league right-hander, while the Mexican pitcher Adrian Martinez and Dominican infielder Euribiel Angeles, both minor leaguers, came to the Athletics.

Mananea, 30, left numbers last season of 11 wins and 10 losses, with a 3.91 ERA, in 32 starts for the Oakland team, also recorded 2 shutouts and the most strikeouts in his career, with 194.

reinforcements

It was in the 2013 Draft, when Sean Mananea was selected in the Draft by the Kansas City Royals, in the first round, until in 2015 he reached the Athletics through a transfer that sent ben zobrist to the Royals.

In 6 seasons as a professional in the Major Leagues, the left-hander is 50-41 with a 3.86 ERA and 641 strikeouts in 129 games, including 128 starts.

The Mexican Martínez, missed the 2016 season due to a Tommy John operation, and the 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.