Barcelona visited Mallorca full casualties, nothing more and nothing less than 17, but Xavi’s team knew how to take the game forward. These are the successes and the only mistake of Barcelona in their victory against Mallorca.
ERROR
A player who is called to mark an era as a central defender, has played four games as a full-back, today he played on the left and it is something that does not benefit him at all. Its characteristics have nothing to do with those of a real side. Why, if he is a player called to dominate the next 10 years as a central defender, is he still left out of his position? Despite this he gave the best of himself, he dared to step on the area and overflow.
HITS
Riqui, De Jong and Nico gave Barcelona the rhythm it needed (especially in the three-quarter forward zone), added to the good output of the ball from Piqué and Eric, they made the ball run at the speed it has to run when Barcelona plays, something we haven’t seen for a long time.
The best of the three in the center of the field without a doubt. He knew at all times what the game required. He led the pressure of the Blaugrana team, he was the protagonist both above and below. Luuk de Jong’s goal comes from a center where he unloads the entire play for Mingueza. Riqui has started 2022 in the best way showing Xavi that he deserves more minutes.
Luuk’s perfect performance. That a player with the little confidence that both Xavi have, and himself in himself, do what De Jong did is Amazing. He had the first time inside the area in a leaked ball that touched the ball, but hit the post. We didn’t have time to blink and he finished off a scissor ball that hit the crossbar. At the edge of the break he found the prize of the goal. Impeccable. In the second part it went unnoticed.
The attitude of the Barcelona players was 10. Eric García played a great game. Mingueza and Araujo complied on the wings, Riqui gave a recital in the center of the field. Nico spent one more day at the service of the group. Jutglá and Akhomach showed Xavi that he can count on them and Luuk De Jong did exactly what the party asked for. Great game of the less common.
#hits #Barcelonas #mistake #victory #Mallorca
Leave a Reply