The four indigenous children rescued from the Colombian jungle after the plane in which they were traveling with their mother and two other adults plunged into the void, they have left the hospital after a month of care in a medical center of the Armed Forces of Bogota. The minors, ages 13, 9, 5 and 1, were helped by soldiers and natives on June 9 after wandering alone for 40 days through the Amazon jungle. In the images they could be seen emaciated, with bites and very low weight.

Astrid Cáceres, director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF), assured that the children “have regained weight.” “They are very good,” she emphasized. Not even little Cristin, who was less than 12 months old when the accident occurred, presented serious damage. “She is fully recovered in terms of physical development,” she stressed Cáceres. All a miracle.

During the month that they have been hospitalized, the little ones have received special treatments and have also been fed with preparations typical of the Uitoto people, such as fariña, cassava flour.

During the next six months they will be guarded by the ICBF in order to “investigate more about the context and the family framework”, since days after the rescue, a war broke out between the maternal grandfather and the father, denouncing that the parent mistreated the mother of the minors. “They will live in a rural area, where they will feel comfortable. The second phase of this operation begins, which is to care for and protect them until we have safe environments,” explained the director.