The Last of Us Part 2 will be adapted for the TV series of HBO, but will require two seasons: the show’s producer, Craig Mazin, revealed it during an interview in which he took stock of the future of the project.

In light of the 24 Emmy nominations for The Last of Us TV series, as well as the excellent response from the audience, it is clear that production will continue as much as possible and the writers thought it was the case to tell the events of the second chapter more calmly.

“Work for the second season they’re doing wellwe’re well underway,” Mazin said. “Neil and I sat down to talk with Halley Gross, who worked on The Last of Us Part 2 as a writer, and Bo Shim, a new addition to the creative team.”

“We know what will happen in the second season and I personally managed to write and send theepisode 1 before the strike. Now I just walk around and imagine the script, which I guess doesn’t go against the terms of the protest.”

“I walk and think about the scenes because when all this is over, and the companies have finally started to think, I’ll get thrown from a cannon just to complete everything in the shortest time possibletrying to get the show to air on time.”