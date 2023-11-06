The lists of the ultra-rich prepared by the American magazine Forbes They usually include few surprises in the case of Spain. This year, and for the tenth consecutive year, the founder and main shareholder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, once again heads the ranking of The 100 richest Spaniards, accumulating the largest assets in the country, valued at 81.8 billion euros, 53% more than last year. In general, the 100 richest people in Spain are having a better year than in 2022, since they currently have a global fortune of 196.13 billion euros, after increasing their assets by 37% together compared to last yearwhen this group saw its wealth decrease by almost 7%, according to the traditional list made by the American magazine.

The founder of the textile giant, who has led the list of The 100 richest Spaniardsthus consolidates its position as first on the podium after recovering from the fall it suffered last year, when its wealth decreased by 20% compared to 2021, due to the fall in the market capitalization of Inditex, which reduced its assets to levels similar to those of 2018. But, in 2023, after the aforementioned recovery, its capital is more than double the sum of the rest of the fortunes that make up the top ten positions on this Forbes list in Spain.

The other 99 richest people in Spain treasure 114,330 million euros—26% more than in 2022—generating an average of 83 million euros per day. The authors of the ranking They assure that they not only study the wealth of these billionaires, but also “how they manage their assets, and study the market value of their companies, their real estate and luxury properties, and their liquidity.” Although, at other times, the magazine itself has admitted that the lack of transparency in the data hinders its investigative work, which is why, above all, it takes into account the most verifiable assets., fundamentally the value of company shares.

In this edition, the cut-off figure to be included among the 100 largest Spanish fortunes has increased to 349 million euros, 27% more than the 275 million last year. A part of all these fortunes will mostly go to the public coffers of Madrid (with 28 of these millionaires) and Catalonia (29), where 57 of these fortunes are taxed. The capital accumulates a wealth of 38,548 million euros from these rich people, while the Catalan territory accounts for 26,102 million euros, 48% less, despite having more billionaires. Galicia is the third community with the most high assets (9), although the so-called Ortega effectconsisting of adding all the fortunes of this family clan, manages to place Galicia as the autonomous community that contributes the most to the total list, with 96,750 million euros.

The ‘top’ 5

After Amancio Ortega, the other four billionaires who complete the top five positions are: the daughter of the founder of Inditex, Sandra Ortega (with 7.1 billion euros, compared to the 80 that Marta Ortega has, the current president of the Galician conglomerate, who is left out of this list); Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo, president and largest shareholder of Ferrovial; the president of Abanca, Juan Carlos Escotet; and Juan Roig, the owner of Mercadona. These five people concentrate almost half (48%) of the total wealth included in this rankingsince they have 102.7 billion euros in their hands.

Among the rich people who have climbed the most positions on the list in 2023 are Tomás Olivo, owner of General de Galerías Comerciales, who has seen his fortune double to 3.5 billion euros—going from seventeenth to sixth position—and Leopoldo Del Pino-Calvo Sotelo, a shareholder of Ferrovial, with a capital of 2.7 billion euros, has risen from fourteenth place to ninth.

On the opposite side, the case of José Manuel Entrecanales, president of Acciona, draws the attention of the authors of this list, who in the 2022 edition was ranked 42nd among the richest and in the current edition does not appear due to the penalty. that the company has received from investors.

Fewer very rich women with less money than them

But the big missing this year are women. If in 2022 the list of The 100 richest Spaniards It was almost equal (59 were men and 41 women) in the edition known this Monday there were only 33, 20% less than last year. Besides, Forbes has published, for the second year, the ranking with the 100 wealthiest Spaniards, proving that they have in their hands a combined fortune that is close to 47,000 million euros, which represents 75.7% less than that of the hundred richest men in the country, who accumulate 193,813 million euros .

Once again, Sandra Ortega continues to be the richest woman in Spain, and this time she is the only one who manages to be in the top 10 with a second place. For their part, María del Pino-Calvo Sotelo and Alicia Koplowitz remain in this edition in position 11 and 12, respectively.

