Pope Francis is not well: fatigue and a cold

During his first audience of the morning, probably with the European Rabbis, the pontiff reported that he could not read the speech because “I’m not in good health.”



“Good morning, I welcome you – said Bergoglio -. Thank you for this visit which I like very much but it happens that I am not in good health and for this reason I prefer not to read the speech but to give it to you and for you to carry it” . The Pontiff pronounced these words with the voice very tired and proceeded no further. Francis today has a busy agenda of personal meetings and public hearings. A meeting with seven thousand children from all over the world is also scheduled for the afternoon in the Paul VI Hall.

“Pope Francis has a bit of a cold and a long day of audiences. He had the desire to greet the European rabbis individually and for this reason he delivered the speech. For the rest, the Pope’s activities continue regularly”. This was reported by the director of the Vatican press office Matteo Bruni.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis jokes: “I’m still alive”. And on Messi-Maradona: “Better Pelè”

The Word of God “directs our steps precisely to the search for others, to acceptance, to patience; certainly not to the sudden rush of revenge and the madness of war hatred. How important it is, therefore, for us believers, to be witnesses of dialogue “. The Pope stated this in the speech he delivered to the European Rabbis. “Not weapons, not terrorism, not war, but compassionjustice and dialogue are the adequate means to build peace”, underlines the Pontiff. The Pope, in the speech he delivered and not delivered due to “health” problems, also spoke of the importance of Jewish-Christian dialogue and he concluded: “to become builders of peace, we are called to be builders of dialogue”

Dad He then condemns anti-Semitic demonstrations it exploded again following the conflict in the Middle East. In the speech delivered to the Conference of European Rabbis, the Pontiff refers to what is happening in the Middle East. “Once again violence and war have broken out in that Land which, blessed by the Almighty, seems continually opposed by the baseness of hatred and the deadly noise of weapons. And the spread of anti-Semitic demonstrations, which I firmly condemn, is worrying”, he underlines Pope francesco.

READ ALSO: Palestine, Alemanno: In front of the churches to support the Pope on peace

Subscribe to the newsletter

