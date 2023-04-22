The Rapid Support Forces said in a statement: “In line with the humanitarian truce announced by the Rapid Support Forces for 72 hours that began on Friday morning, and in an effort to facilitate the movement of citizens and residents, the Rapid Support Forces announce their readiness to partially open all Sudan’s airports to air traffic, to enable brotherly and friendly countries.” Those who wish to evacuate their nationals from leaving the country safely.

The statement continued, “The Rapid Support Forces confirm their full readiness to cooperate, coordinate and provide all facilities that enable expatriates and missions to leave the country safely.”

The Rapid Support Forces are stationed in parts of Khartoum Airport, which was severely damaged by the fighting, but they do not fully control it.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces began on April 15, leaving 413 dead and 3,551 wounded, according to the World Health Organization.

The fighting in Khartoum subsided on Friday, as part of a fragile truce on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Evacuation efforts stalled

• The US State Department considered on Friday that the ongoing battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces make any attempt to evacuate the embassy staff in Khartoum a risky process.

• The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) had announced Thursday that it was in the process of sending military personnel to the East African region in anticipation of a possible evacuation of the staff of the US Embassy in Khartoum.

• US State Department Spokesman Vedant Patil said: “Because of the unstable security situation in Khartoum and the closure of the airport, it is not safe at the present time for the US government to conduct a coordinated evacuation.”

• Patel added: “We have made it clear to both parties that it is totally unacceptable for our diplomats to be exposed to any attacks, threats or dangers.”

• The US State Department sought to gather American personnel in one place in the Sudanese capital, to provide them with better protection from battles and to complete preparations for a possible evacuation.

• Thursday, the US Department of Defense said that it is in the process of mobilizing forces in the region for an evacuation operation that is believed to be run from a US base in Djibouti, which is located 1,126 km southeast of Khartoum.

• The Pentagon statement stated: “We are in the process of deploying additional capabilities in the region for emergencies related to ensuring the security of American employees at the embassy, ​​and facilitating their possible departure from Sudan.”

• On Wednesday, Germany gave up an attempt to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, according to the German newspaper “Der Spiegel”.

• According to the newspaper, 3 German military cargo planes were able to transport about 150 people heading to Sudan, but orders were issued to turn back.

• Friday, South Korea announced that it was sending a plane and soldiers to the US base in Djibouti, in anticipation of the evacuation of its nationals.

• Japan also announced that it is preparing to evacuate its nationals from Sudan, where there are about 60 Japanese, including the embassy staff, according to government spokesman Hirozaku Matsuno, noting that Djibouti hosts a base for Japanese forces.