Agents of the National Police have arrested the former president of an Alicante association from Sant Vicent del Raspeig in Alicante after discovering a embezzlement of 53,716 euros and non-payments of more than 44,000 euros in the entity, through transfers for their own benefit. The treasurer and other members of his board had resigned and the arrested woman gave false bank contacts.

This woman, of Spanish nationality and 30 years old, is being investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of misappropriationfor his management in the years in which he was exercising his position at the head of this organization, as reported by the Headquarters in a statement.

The current legal representative reported the deception to the National Police, after detecting a significant decrease in the liquidity of the accounts.

Initially, when the new board of directors tried to carry out negotiations with the people that the previous president left them as contacts of the banking entity, after detecting certain irregularities in the balance of accounts, discovered that such people did not work for the bank. bank.









This indication, together with the fact that the former president was the only person on the previous board with the ability to carry out banking movements in the accounts despite the fact that there was a treasurer, made them suspicious of her financial management, which is why they decided to file a complaint.

What’s more, as the treasurer of the previous board declared to the investigators, he ended up resigning from his position since at no time did he have the ability to operate in the accounts, he could only consult balances.

As for her functions, the only ones that she ended up performing were practically relegated to the preparation of budgets and annual accounts reports, always based on the information that the president provided her, since she was the one who operated.

In fact, he mentioned that he did not even make the payments, but rather informed the president of the pending payments and she was in charge of making the appropriate transfers, so he did not know if they were carried out or not.

After the resignation of the treasurer and of others board members directivethe then president, was left as the sole account holder, and ended up also being named treasurer. In this way, he had exclusive access and control of the bank accounts from November 2019 to March 2023.

During that period, he did not give accounting accounts to any other representative of the board, he carried out some balance sheets and budgets allegedly fictitiousreceiving income and making payments.

As revealed by the analysis of her bank accounts, her dominant position within the associations that she presided gave her, presumably, the possibility of being able to illicitly appropriate the amount of 53,713.36 euros through transfers to herself, between the period included from November 2019 to September 2021.

Regarding the very poor financial state in which the affected associations were left, not only did their liquidity decrease considerably; from 50,000 euros that there should be, to barely 400 euros, but the new directive discovered defaults of more than 44,000 euros.

After the arrest, the case has been sent to the Alicante Police Court of Investigation.