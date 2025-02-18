Having a set of fresh laundry at any time cannot hurt in life. A lesson that David Zobel has already learned, because in the past few days it has had to be done quickly for the German biathletes. He had followed the first races of the World Cup in Lenzerheide in Oberhof in front of the television; The 28-year-old was not nominated for the title fights. But then came the call from men’s coach Jens Filbrich: a starting place should be awarded in the singles. “I expected zero-commerce,” said Zobel on Tuesday, when he was already highly motivated in the press center next to the Roland Arena in Lenzerheide. “I quickly packed my things, got into the car and drove here.”

It can currently go so quickly in German biathlon: every force is needed. In the first two individual races in Switzerland, no German had made it into the top 15, but a World Cup can not be whistled prematurely. Especially since it could hardly go better for Franziska Preuss at the beginning. “We definitely don’t give up the second week before it started,” said sports director Felix Bitterling on Sunday. Almost as if you had to mention it again for security.

The performance at the shooting range in particular has so far been a debacle among most Germans: almost all of them remained far below their possibilities in sprint and persecution. “Shitters from front to back,” Danilo Riethmüller, 25, had baptized his chase race with eight mistakes – an amazingly targeted analysis. The good thing about the biathlon: There are always opportunities for reparation, for men already in singles on Wednesday. But in order to be able to fill the four starting places at all, Zobel had to meet.

Justus Strelow has too big deficits for a race over 20 kilometers while running

Philipp Nawrath, 32, had not traveled to Lenzerheide in top shape and has to rest after three competitions. Justus Strelow, 28, is fit, but has too big deficits for a race over 20 kilometers while running. So there were only World Cup debutant Riethmüller, Philipp Horn and Johannes Kühn. With 17th place in the persecution, Horn was still the best result of the Germans in Switzerland. Due to the resignation of Benedikt Doll last year, the team lost their last world champion – and also a figure that leads the team. A difficult constellation.

So it is a troop of the battered, to which Zobel has now come to, “maybe I can bring a little fresh air in,” he said. Despite everything, the mood is positive due to the success of Preuss, revealed the German. But: While nations such as Norway and France have to ponder how they accommodate their many talents at all, the German men have an acute shortage of skilled workers.

Because it is not the case that Zobel would have recommended himself with strong results this winter, on the contrary: he did not get past a 33rd place. “So far I have not performed well in the World Cup,” said Zobel himself, but at least: A victory in the second-class IBU Cup in early February was a sign of life. And that’s enough for the coach’s call. Actually, Zobel was just taking a podcast, “I didn’t want to interrupt it”, he then picked up the message with a recall.

Not really satisfied with his performance at the biathlon World Cup: Danilo Riethmüller. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Explanations for the shooting problems of the colleagues are currently difficult for the coaches. They had already made a “problem between the ears” all the season, but it is not the case that the expectations were particularly high. In Lenzerheide, nervousness and tension were also expressed in all sorts of misfortune: Philipp Horn slipped away in the sprint when the elbows were lying down (“This has never happened to me”), Justus Strelow threaded his floor into a gang (” Didn’t even know that this was possible ”) and fell. And Riethmüller lay down on the wrong mat in the persecution and then feared the whole race over a disqualification (“The whole system was in the bucket”).

The only bright spot: Philipp Horn, 30, who had met all the extremes of biathlon on a weekend. After his four mistakes in sprint and 44, he had “his nose full”, in the persecution he finally worked 27 places forward, only one of 20 shots had missed the goal. “Yesterday I already thought about it, I just leave it. And today I had so much fun again on the biathlon. Oh, indescribably easy, ”said Horn afterwards and sighed.

Getting out of the deep is currently the biggest task in the German team. Horn had helped a phone call to his wife, who reminded him of what he was already able to experience “cool” with the biathlon, travel like this World Cup to Switzerland, for example. The realization: “You can only be successful with fun,” said Horn. His motto stands.