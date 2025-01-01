01/01/2025



Updated at 2:04 p.m.





The winter market is already here and the movements at Betis have not been much to ask for. And it is that Assane Diao is about to close his transfer to Como de Cesc Fabregas. The winger was set to star in a sale in this new transfer window, since already in the summer his name was one of the most talked about by the green and white team, especially Feyenoord, who were close to signing him.

However, it does not seem that his new team is going to be Dutch. According to Fabrizio Romano, Betis and Como are finalizing the details of the transfer of the Verdiblanco youth player. The Italian club would pay close to twelve million euroswith variables included, to obtain the player’s services. Furthermore, the same source assures that Cesc Fábregas has been vital in directing this agreement. An operation that is vital for Manu Fajardo’s winter planning, since being a player trained in the Betic youth academy, the added value would be total.