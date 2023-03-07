Monday, March 6, 2023



| Updated 03/07/2023 10:12 a.m.



The Investigating Court number 1 of Cartagena, in charge of the case of alleged rigging of contracts in the Port of Cartagena, ordered the partial dismissal and the filing of the proceedings against the former general director of the Port José Pedro Vindel Muñoz, the director of the Department of Facilities, José Segura Molero, and the head of the Purchasing Service, Francisco Ortiz Serrano.

The investigation for alleged crimes of prevarication, influence peddling, disclosure of secrets and falsification of public documents by the Port Authority began as a result of the complaint filed by the Murcia Region Prosecutor’s Office against the former president of the Port Yolanda Muñoz and his predecessor Antonio Sevilla.

The judge informed that this resolution is not firm and against it it is possible to file an appeal for reform or appeal. According to the magistrate, after the judicial statements by José Pedro Vindel Muñoz, José Segura Molero and Francisco Ortiz Serrano and after reviewing the documentation provided, “the rational evidence that initially existed against them has weakened enough to keep their accusation in court.” the present case”.

The Public Ministry pointed to Muñoz and Sevilla for the apparent favorable treatment of several companies by altering public tenders for the award of service contracts, as well as the award of jobs in the institution between 2015 and 2021 to people linked to the PP . Faced with these accusations, both denied during the judicial declaration held last Friday the alleged rigging of contracts that the Prosecutor’s Office details in its complaint.