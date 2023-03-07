Don’t be alarmed, but there are people who would rather not see the combustion engine disappear. And we’re not just talking about enthusiasts. Governments and car brands (who have already invested millions in electrification) are also increasingly expressing their doubts about a future full of battery cars. So is Toshihiro Mibe, the big boss of Honda.

“I’ve been in engine development for over 30 years, so personally it’s a bit threatening. But I have to separate my own feelings from what’s best for the business,” Mibe said at a press conference at Honda’s America headquarters. Whether it’s Mibe’s feelings or not, Honda doesn’t want to get rid of the internal combustion engine just yet.

Research on eFuels

Honda’s research department is working overtime. They look at the viability of batteries, chargers, airplanes and even rockets, as well as synthetic fuels. With these eFuels, the combustion engine can last another twenty years, according to Honda. Honda thinks this fuel is good for sports cars, trucks and planes.

Batteries and hydrogen are the future

‘Now that we are moving more towards emission-free, we are focusing on electrification and fuel cells [waterstof]. Those are the two main components of future mobility,’ says Mibe. Incidentally, the company does not want to be left behind. So writes Reuters that Honda wants to invest $ 40 billion until 2030 in electrification.

Honda is currently developing its own EV platform and two new electric vehicles from Honda will be added in 2024. It is not known whether these will come to the Netherlands. In 2030, 40 percent of Hondas must be electrified, so be fully electric or hybrid. Of that investment of 40 billion, 4.4 billion will in any case go to the construction of a battery factory in Ohio, USA.