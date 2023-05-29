For taking the life of his wife and daughter just 16 years old, the designer Alessandro Maja asks for forgivenesshowever admitting that what he did is something absolutely unforgivable. On that terrible day for the city of Samarate, in the province of Varese, in Lombardy, the eldest son was also seriously injured, the only survivor of his family, in addition to his father now in jail.

The story dates back to the night between 3 and 4 May 2022, when they lost their lives in their home in Samarate, at the hands of the interior designer, Stefania Pivetta and Giulia Maja, aged 16. While the 23-year-old eldest son was seriously injured: he has been in a wheelchair ever since.

At the hearing in which the father asked for forgiveness for something that absolutely cannot be forgiven, the eldest son was present. With him in the classroom his uncles Ines and Mirko and the grandfather Giulio Pivetta, who never left him alone. Grandfather who left the courtroom when the killer started talking about his daughter.

Alessandro Maja is capable of understanding and willing and answered all the questions of the prosecutor Susann Molteni. He admitted to taking the lives of his wife and daughter. And to have hit Nicolò, believing him dead.

The man in front of the judges wept, saying he was having a difficult time at work and economically. He had constant tensions with his wife. Her father said: