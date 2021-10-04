Jannina Eyzaguirre V., Special Envoy to Madrid

The Colombian film The forgetfulness that we will be took five platinum goddesses at the 2021 Platinum Awards ceremony that Last night it was held in the city of Madrid and it paid tribute to the best of Ibero-American cinema and audiovisual during a ceremony that returned to the presence, after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The forgetfulness that we will be won in the short list for best Ibero-American film, its Spanish director Fernando Trueba won in the short list best direction, his brother David Trueba, best screenplay, the actor Javier Cámara in best lead performance, and Diego López, better art direction. “They have all worked motivated in an exceptional way because the book produced that in people,” said Fernando Trueba.

The Spanish production ‘Patria’ won with four awards: Best television series, best female performance of a series cast, miniseries or teleseries for Loreto Mauleón, best creator of miniseries or cinematographic television series went to Aitor Gabilondo and in the short list the best leading performer, Elena Irureta.

YOU CAN SEE: Jennifer Lawrence in Pro-Abortion March: “Women cannot be free if they do not control their bodies

Meanwhile, the Chilean agent mole took two trophies in the shortlist, best documentary film and best film on education and values. “The virus highlighted rethinking our relationship with old age. We realized that the pandemic of loneliness already existed in nursing homes. Art and cinema are one of those few spaces where we can come together to share an experience and see the different world, I hope this film is a source of inspiration to respect a dignified old age and not relegate it to family and institutional oblivion ”, said director Maite Alberdi.

Maite Alberdi. Director of The Mole Agent. Photo: broadcast

In a glamorous event, in which the glitter masks and the protocols for COVID-19 were not lacking, the gala was held in the Municipal Palace of Madrid (Ifema). It was preceded by a crowded red carpet where stars such as Ludwika Paleta, Álvaro Morte, Natalia Oreiro, Diego Boneta, Najwa Nimri, Cecilia Suárez, Fernando Trueba and Ester Exposito paraded. The first to lift the platinum goddess trophy were the team from the Spanish film Las Chicas, What best first film.

YOU CAN SEE: Lena Dunham marries Peruvian musician Luis Felber

Chilean actor Alfredo Castro won the award for best supporting male performance for Prince, and the best male performance in a serial cast went to Christian Tappan for The theft of the century (Colombia). Spanish actress Natalie Poza received the trophy for the ribbon Rosa’s wedding and the Colombian Andrés Parra obtained the recognition as the best leading actor for The Theft of the Century. While Candela Peña took home the award for best female film performance.

Platinum honor award

Mexican Diego Luna received the honor award for his extensive career as an actor, producer and director. “Thanks to ‘todes’, to the Platinum Awards, More than an acknowledgment, it is a commitment to what has been done, to what I still have to do and to continue telling stories. The pandemic brought us the certainty of imminent vulnerability. We have to rethink everything. Our relationship with the land we have destroyed, living with greater empathy, responsibly. We are a community that must lead by example. Let’s not emulate what other industries have done. Let us trust in our talent and creativity. Thanks to my children for the many lessons they give me, ”he said in a speech that was read.

Best actor and best direction. Javier Cámara and Trueba for The forgetfulness that we will be. Photo: LR composition

Maite Alberdi. Director of The Mole Agent. Photo: broadcast