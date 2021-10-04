Once again, a Ferrari has won the most prestigious award at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2021. In the setting of the Grand Hotel, the jury of the Competition awarded a Ferrari 250 GT TDF Coupè Pinin Farina with the “Best of Show”. of 1956 presented by the American Brian Ross, thus concluding an edition that saw fifty extraordinary cars parade in the gardens of the exclusive location, belonging to eight decades, which summarize the most evocative and exciting interpretations in the history of the automobile.

The event sponsored by BMW Classic saw another Italian car win the “Coppa d’Oro” award: the prestigious title, awarded thanks to the votes of the public, went to the 1930 Lancia Dilambda Series I Drop Head Coupé, carried in competition by Filippo Sole. The competing cars have been divided into eight classes, whose pregnant titles summarize the most evocative and exciting interpretations in the history of the automobile: Class A – The Twentieth Century Style: from the Torpedo Touring to the Corsaiola Roadster; Class B – Development of the Theme: Space, Rhythm and Grace; Class C – Showroom Showdown: The battle between Great Britain and Germany for Supremacy in Luxury; Class D – Granturismo all’Italiana: Looking for the Recipe for the Perfect GT; Class E – Big Band from the 1940s to the magnificent 1980s: Five Decades of Endurance Racing; Class F – A Passion for Perfection: 90 Years of Pininfarina; Class G – The birth of Supercars: extreme Italian cars; Class H – The New Generation: Hypercar of the 90s.