Materials in the Western media on the situation around Ukraine are becoming more absurd, the excitement has reached the extreme degree of insanity. On Saturday, January 29, it is said in message Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

So the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the material of the Swiss broadcasting company SRF, which claims that the Russian side allegedly brought military equipment “thousands of kilometers from Siberia” and is deploying huge forces to the border with Ukraine.

“By making such loud, frightening statements to the Western audience, [авторы материала], apparently, they still have in mind the preparation for the defensive Russian-Belarusian exercises “Allied Resolve – 2022” <...> Defensive. Teachings. On the territory of the Union State,” the message says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the work of Swiss journalists unprofessional. The ministry urged the authors of the story to contact the Russian Ministry of Defense for information about the exercises.

“The excitement in the Western media around Russian-Ukrainian relations has reached a boiling point, or, rather, the extreme stage of insanity,” the department concluded.

On January 29, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, told Izvestia that it is beneficial for Western partners of the current Kiev government to fan rumors about Russia’s allegedly impending attack on Ukraine.

The politician is confident that the United States and its allies are deliberately building a “real threat” in public opinion in order to avoid the need to give security guarantees demanded by Russia.

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine. Western countries and the United States “hysterically” develop the topic of the threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation, the diplomat said. He clarified that it is necessary to force Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements, noting the importance of recognizing the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).

On January 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the actions of the Kiev authorities indicate preparations for an offensive in the Donbass, this situation cannot but worry Russia. Against this background, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation called on NATO to influence Kiev so that the country’s authorities “do not even think about the possibility of a military settlement in Ukraine.”

In the Western media, articles have repeatedly appeared about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it.