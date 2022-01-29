Sunday, January 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States Snowstorm ravages east coast of US, thousands of flights canceled – Weather service also warns of iguanas falling from trees

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The worst storm hit the east coast towns on Saturday morning.

The United States the east coast has been plagued this weekend by one of the strongest snowstorms in recent years. Weather warnings have been issued for the area and a total of thousands of flights were canceled on Fridays and Saturdays. Hundreds of flight cancellations were also announced for Sunday.

The worst storm hit east coast cities on Saturday morning, including Boston and New York, but weather warnings were also issued all the way to southern Florida.

National weather service NWS warned of iguanas falling from a tree in Florida that were temporarily paralyzed by cooled temperatures. Lizards can weigh up to ten pounds at most.

In addition to the snowstorm warning, the NWS issued a warning of very cold and windy weather conditions. Winds close to hurricane readings were predicted to cause regional power outages, and traffic conditions could be “almost impossible” at times, according to the NWS.

See also  Afghanistan Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation: Taliban delegation to visit Oslo next week

The snowstorm also caused accidents, such as in Massachusetts, where a car derailed on Saturday. Picture: Joseph Prezioso / AFP

In New York, Manhattan was covered in snow on Saturday as a blizzard hit the east coast of the United States. Picture: CAITLIN OCHS / Reuters

#United #States #Snowstorm #ravages #east #coast #thousands #flights #canceled #Weather #service #warns #iguanas #falling #trees

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The "kitty" judge replies to Medvedev, Nadal on the eve of ... Super coach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.