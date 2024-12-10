Laura Galera, daughter of María José Galera, has exploded on her social networks in relation to the constant criticism she receives about her physique. The former contestant of Big Brother has published a statement in which he analyzes the situation that he is having to live after passing through the program.

“I’m a little tired of the comments about my physique, honestly they don’t hurt me at all, but Are you aware of how many people see them? and can you make them feel bad about themselves?”, he begins in the text he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The young woman assures that she finds it “shameful” that attempts are made to “sink a person by playing with self-esteem.” “How sad it is to me that in the century we are in stereotypes continue to exist or generalized ideas of what a beautiful body is or even comparing it with another,” he considers.

“In my opinion, imperfections are what make you perfect, all bodies are perfect as long as it does not affect your health. So let’s see if we think a little in the great damage that can be caused“It’s just one word,” Laura continues in her statements.

Finally, the Sevillian recognizes that she loves herself with her “belly, stretch marks and cellulite.” “I love myself and you have to love each other above all else“, he concludes as a reflection for all those people who are affected by these types of comments.

The followers of the former participant of the reality from Telecinco have not hesitated to applaud and support his words. “People who criticize you want to reflect their insecurities on you.“,” “Before messing with someone you have to look at yourself!” or “You’re beautiful,” are some of the reactions in this regard.