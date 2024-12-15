Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia They are living one of the best moments of their lives after welcoming their first child together, little Carlo, on December 5th.

The Campos family has faced nine months of controversies and criticismsHowever, now he enjoys the newborn and his first days.

In addition to acting and music, Alejandra has always shown her adoration for the culinary world and has even shown on her networks how she cooks with her partner. This time, it was Terelu who wanted to surprise her daughter giving him a gift.

During these months, the influencer She has had to prohibit herself from eating some foods due to her pregnancy, including one of her favorites: he chocolate. Far from being a merely material gift, María Teresa Campos’ daughter went further with her gift.

Terelu Campos chocolate cake. INSTAGRAM

It was a chocolate cake that made Alejandra excited, but not because of its taste or smell, but because it was the same cake that Terelu brought to school Every day when she was little, an indelible memory.