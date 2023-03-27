There are still five days of the regular phase and the final phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament remaining, but the Club América board of directors is already considering their possible next additions for the following semester.
With several renovations to be carried out and several players that will surely be released, the cream-blue team has to plan the configuration of the next contest that surely regardless of what happens will be again under the orders of Fernando Ortiz.
The number ’10’ of Racing is in the sights of the Eagles, matias rojas He plays as a left midfielder and has a well-developed left foot for shots from set pieces. The Paraguayan international will be a free agent next June and is therefore wanted by several clubs.
In accordance with Cesar Luis Merlothe whole of Mexico City is one of those interested in the Guarani services, as is the palmeirasbut still without an official offer, although there is talk that teams in the Old Continent and the Middle East would also have it on their radar.
In this way, we will have to wait to see how the player’s situation develops and if it is possible to launch a good economic and sports proposal to the player if he decides not to renew with the Argentine team.
