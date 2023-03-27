with videoGermany has delivered the first eighteen Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed it in Rotterdam on Monday after a deep sigh. “We delivered as announced.” Arms deliveries are still a sensitive issue in Germany, although no other European country supplied as much weaponry to Kyiv as Germany. The country often did this in cooperation with the Netherlands, as with the armored howitzers.



The Netherlands and Germany are now such good neighbors in the military field that a large part of the Dutch army will be under the command of the German army from Thursday. Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks of ‘almost complete integration’. Scholz finds it ‘very special that we are so intertwined’.

While both countries are struggling with problems in their coalition, the Netherlands and Germany tightened ties on Monday at Depot Boijmans van Beuningen in Rotterdam, where the Dutch-German government talks were held. ,,As long as we don’t play football, we are good partners”, Scholz joked.

Not slept

See also People are warned about him Scholz came to the Netherlands with small eyes because of coalition negotiations in Berlin on climate measures and the budget, which lasted twenty hours and also continued at night. ,,I didn’t sleep”, Scholz confessed. ,,But it’s going pretty well.” Rutte, who also regularly spends a night, said almost comfortingly that it ‘is part of the job, in politics’. “But don’t drink too much wine with dinner tonight.”

Rutte had a warm friendship with former Chancellor Angela Merkel. Rutte also seems to be getting on well with her successor Scholz. There was a hearty smile back and forth, and Scholz talked about Dear Mark.

Scholz, once mayor of the port city of Hamburg, said ‘as a citizen of Hamburg he is happy to be in a port city’ and was impressed by Depot Boijmans van Beuningen. “Here you can look behind the scenes, very special.”

Scholz is not the only German politician who came to the Netherlands. Several ministers and a state secretary traveled to Rotterdam in the wake of the Chancellor. Before the entire group of ‘nearly twenty members of government’ was given a tour of the museum and sat down together for a working dinner on ‘all current themes’, they spoke with their Dutch counterparts.

Training Ukrainian soldiers

For example, Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs spoke to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock about the war in Ukraine. Ukraine was also on the list of topics for discussion of Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, who spoke with her German colleague Boris Pistorius about the training mission in which German and Dutch soldiers are working together to train Ukrainian soldiers and the joint purchase of military equipment.

Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz spoke with German Justice Minister Buschmann and State Secretary Özdemir of the Interior about tackling cross-border crime. Climate and energy, economy and infrastructure and culture were also discussed during the one-on-one meetings between German and Dutch ministers. Rutte: “We are not only neighboring countries, but also countries of the North Sea. With wind turbines and hydrogen we want to become the green engine of Europe.” See also HS Turku Turku's torn summer street gets a surprise - Now the Green Commissioner tells how the extension was trained

In October last year, a cabinet delegation traveled to Berlin for government consultations, which then focused on climate. “We always have good conversations with each other,” said Rutte. “Our countries share much more than just a common border. We work together in many ways. During these conversations we discuss how we can take this further, in all kinds of areas.

Such informal meetings are more often held with cabinet members from neighboring countries. For example, government consultations with Dutch and French ministers are also being held around the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron in April.

