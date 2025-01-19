“Rich, rich and grounded.” This famous phrase is from the iconic Basque chef Karlos Arguiñano. The cook is and will be a highly respected figure on Spanish television. Since 1989, it has been sneaking into our homes to share Tasty, rich and ideal recipes to make at homeas well as quite effective tricks in order to save time, money and make better use of the products.

In addition to its television aspect, Arguiñano is the owner of the Zarautz restaurant. Its gastronomic temple is so famous that, to eat there, you have to make a reservation a year in advance.

He has been cooking since he was 17 years old. and, like other figures such as Martín Berasategui and David de Jorge, he is a great expert in gastronomy. In fact, it is clear what they are foods that should not be missing in the pantry of a kitchen. What are they?

The foods that should always be present in the pantry, according to Karlos Arguiñano

As stated on the portal Feed of The Confidentialthe Basque chef highlights legumes, onions, garlic, vegetables, oil and vinegar as irreplaceable basics in a pantry.

With these foods you can create many recipes, such as a lentil dish with vegetables or a legume salad. In turn, all these products They contain various benefits for the body.

As for other raw materials such as meat and fish, the chef prefers to buy them the same day. About pre-cooked products such as pizzasconfessed that, if it is for events like watching a soccer match, he gives consent.





The truth is that the foods mentioned above They are the basis for creating rich, healthy and tasty dishes.something that is very common in the kitchen of the Beasaindarra chef who has written several gastronomy books such as 545 recipes to succeed.

What Karlos Arguiñano does not tolerate in the kitchen

As we have pointed out, Karlos Arguiñano is a prestigious chef who is quite respected in national gastronomy. There is nothing that escapes you, and Many pieces of advice should be taken into account.

For example, at the presentation of his book 545 recipes to succeed, the chef confessed that does not tolerate the practice of throwing used oil down the sink. He believes that it is “truly filthy” and that the correct thing to do would be to keep it in a glass container and throw it away in a clean place.

