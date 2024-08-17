FC Barcelona have secured Dani Olmo during the summer transfer window. The former RB Leipzig player, who did not play a single minute for his new team during the pre-season matches, hopes to make his debut for his new club soon.
The Blaugranas will begin LaLiga 2024/25 by visiting the Mestalla stadium where they will face Valencia this Saturday, and Dani Olmo is one of the main attractions of that match.
And this is without a doubt one of the signings of the summer. Although it took a while to materialise, Dani Olmo has signed for Barcelona. Signed on 9 August, the recent European champion with the Spanish national team has not yet had time to make his debut and the big question is, will he be able to make his debut when La Liga resumes on Saturday?
Hansi Flick said in a press conference: “Dani Olmo is not an option for Saturday, he is not ready.”
Both FC Barcelona fans and Dani Olmo will most likely have to wait to see the 26-year-old make his debut in a FC Barcelona shirt. If not against Valencia, then it could be against Athletic Club Bilbao. The match will take place on Saturday 24 August at 19:00 CET. In the meantime, Dani Olmo will have plenty of time to regain his fitness.
In addition, it should be noted that the Spanish player is not currently registered in La Liga and therefore cannot play for Barcelona. It remains to be seen whether the Catalan club can register its player over the next week so that he can make his debut in the second matchday of the League against Athletic.
