With the 2024 Copa America in full swing, it’s time to take a look at the most valuable players participating in this tournament, according to Transfer market. Below we analyze whether these values ​​are consistent with their performance so far in the competition, with the top 10:

Vinícius Júnior – €180 million: The most valuable player at the 2024 Copa América is Vinícius Júnior, worth an impressive €180 million. Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward has proven to be one of the brightest talents in world football, and his performances at the tournament have lived up to his valuation. Federico Valverde – €120 million: Real Madrid’s Uruguayan midfielder, worth €120 million, has been crucial for both his club and country. His versatility and performances put him second on this list. Rodrygo – €110 million: Real Madrid’s young forward, worth €110 million, has shown his quality in the tournament. His performance in the Copa America has been solid, justifying his high valuation. Lautaro Martinez – €110 million: Current Serie A top scorer and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is valued at €110 million. His performances both for his club and in the Copa America make him one of the most sought-after strikers. Julian Alvarez – €90 million: Manchester City’s Argentine striker, valued at €90 million, has been a topic of debate. Although many consider this price to be high for a player who is usually a substitute, his quality and potential are indisputable. Bruno Guimarães – €85 million: Newcastle’s Brazilian midfielder is valued at €85 million. Although the club have announced that they will not sell him for less than €100 million, his performances have been remarkable, justifying his high valuation. Moisés Caicedo – €75 million: The most expensive signing in Premier League history, Caicedo joined Chelsea for €133 million. His current value is €75 million, reflecting an adjustment to his market value. Enzo Fernandez – €75 million: Chelsea’s Argentine midfielder, who cost the club €121 million, remains valued at €75 million. Despite the initial investment, his performances have been consistent, although his value has decreased somewhat. Alexis Mac Allister – €75 million: Another Liverpool player, Argentine Mac Allister, arrived at the club for €40 million. His performances in the Premier League and the Copa America have raised his value to €75 million, making him a bargain for Liverpool. Luis Diaz – €75 million: The Colombian striker, currently at Liverpool, has seen a significant increase in his value. Remember that Liverpool paid Porto €45 million plus €20 million in variables for him. His performances so far justify his market value.

