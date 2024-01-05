You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Florida could see toll cost increase
Florida could see an increase in toll costs
The expiration of a program could increase the price of tolls
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Given the expiration of a relief program for drivers who used the service the most, tolls could increase in price this year in Florida. Although at the moment there is no news of a nominal increase, as for example occurred in New York, Non-renewal of the state measure would imply the loss of an important discount for many users.
The beginning of 2024 brought changes in different states of the United States. While as of January 1, laws approved last year were implemented that substantially modify many issues in the lives of residents, some price increases and other similar issues that were not well received also appeared. In this case, Drivers in the Sunshine State wait for the renewal of a program to avoid a new price increase.
Florida tolls would be more expensive if this program is not renewed
At the end of 2022 and promoted by the Ron DeSantis government, a relief measure was approved that, throughout 2023, provided discounts for drivers who pass through the different toll points in Florida more than thirty-five times a month and that they were SunPass or E-PASS users, as detailed WFLA. If you pass that mark, They were refunded the amount corresponding to 50 percent of what they spent in the form of credit for future trips.
According to data from the Florida Department of Transportation, this allowed savings of US$385,000,000 distributed among approximately 1,200,000 drivers who benefited from the measure. The truth is The initiative is no longer valid and users are waiting to find out whether or not it will be renewed during 2024.
This scenario occurs in parallel with increases such as that of New York, which updated its toll rate for the first time in more than ten years and has already announced that there will be a new price increase in 2027.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Florida #service #increase #price #year
Leave a Reply