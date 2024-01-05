Given the expiration of a relief program for drivers who used the service the most, tolls could increase in price this year in Florida. Although at the moment there is no news of a nominal increase, as for example occurred in New York, Non-renewal of the state measure would imply the loss of an important discount for many users.

The beginning of 2024 brought changes in different states of the United States. While as of January 1, laws approved last year were implemented that substantially modify many issues in the lives of residents, some price increases and other similar issues that were not well received also appeared. In this case, Drivers in the Sunshine State wait for the renewal of a program to avoid a new price increase.

Florida tolls would be more expensive if this program is not renewed

At the end of 2022 and promoted by the Ron DeSantis government, a relief measure was approved that, throughout 2023, provided discounts for drivers who pass through the different toll points in Florida more than thirty-five times a month and that they were SunPass or E-PASS users, as detailed WFLA. If you pass that mark, They were refunded the amount corresponding to 50 percent of what they spent in the form of credit for future trips.

According to data from the Florida Department of Transportation, this allowed savings of US$385,000,000 distributed among approximately 1,200,000 drivers who benefited from the measure. The truth is The initiative is no longer valid and users are waiting to find out whether or not it will be renewed during 2024.

Florida drivers could have to pay more for tolls Photo: Florida Department of Transit

This scenario occurs in parallel with increases such as that of New York, which updated its toll rate for the first time in more than ten years and has already announced that there will be a new price increase in 2027.