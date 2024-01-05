According to information from the journalist FOX Sports Mexico, Rodrigo CamachoClub Deportivo Guadalajara is negotiating a historic signing, since it would be the first player who plays for the United States National Team at an absolute level to wear the red and white shirt, it is the multifunctional left winger, Cade Cowell.
According to the same source, the negotiations between the Chivas and San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer began a couple of weeks ago and although there is also interest from European clubs, the red and white team has the lead in economic matters to hire him in this Clausura 2024.
Originally from Ceres, California, the far left is 20 years old and of Mexican descent, he has a contract with Saint Joseph until the end of 2025 with the option of a one-year extension and its market value is 4 million eurosIn addition, he has been part of the United States senior team since 2021 where he has played eight games.
The player would be the main option to reinforce the left zone of the attack, after the imminent departure of Alexis Vega who ends his contract next summer and is looking for a new team, given the institution's refusal to renew it, after his drop in football level and recent indiscipline.
The last time that the Guadalajara team had a footballer representing a team other than Mexico, it was Santiago OrmeñoMexican player of Peruvian descent who represented Peru while he was part of the team.
